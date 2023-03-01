Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) to new highs

On February 27, 2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) opened at $106.56, lower -0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.25 and dropped to $103.92 before settling in for the closing price of $105.04. Price fluctuations for DLR have ranged from $85.76 to $153.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 491.90% at the time writing. With a float of $283.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.69 million.

The firm has a total of 3030 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.37, operating margin of +14.10, and the pretax margin is +8.78.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Realty Trust Inc. is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 508,200. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of this company sold 4,235 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL sold 1,000 for $115.00, making the entire transaction worth $115,000. This insider now owns 10,975 shares in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 491.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Realty Trust Inc., DLR], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s (DLR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.68. The third major resistance level sits at $110.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.12.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Key Stats

There are currently 287,522K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,692 M according to its annual income of 377,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,233 M and its income totaled -2,560 K.