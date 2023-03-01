Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) to new highs

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.20, plunging -0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.50 and dropped to $76.17 before settling in for the closing price of $76.89. Within the past 52 weeks, EWBC’s price has moved between $61.65 and $87.63.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.60%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 154,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $77.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 5,000 for $72.43, making the entire transaction worth $362,150. This insider now owns 52,435 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.24) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.96. The third major resistance level sits at $78.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.42.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.67 billion based on 140,947K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,620 M and income totals 1,128 M. The company made 826,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 336,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.