Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Entegris Inc. (ENTG) to new highs

On February 28, 2023, Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) opened at $83.52, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.88 and dropped to $83.43 before settling in for the closing price of $84.06. Price fluctuations for ENTG have ranged from $61.75 to $141.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -51.30% at the time writing. With a float of $147.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.04 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 663,509. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 8,073 shares at a rate of $82.19, taking the stock ownership to the 19,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP & President, MC Division sold 11,344 for $87.39, making the entire transaction worth $991,352. This insider now owns 41,290 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Entegris Inc., ENTG], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.63. The third major resistance level sits at $90.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.03.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

There are currently 149,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,282 M according to its annual income of 208,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 946,070 K and its income totaled 57,430 K.