Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Equity Residential (EQR) to new highs

On February 28, 2023, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) opened at $62.74, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.47 and dropped to $62.51 before settling in for the closing price of $62.81. Price fluctuations for EQR have ranged from $57.38 to $94.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.00% at the time writing. With a float of $371.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $377.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +29.97, and the pretax margin is +30.01.

Equity Residential (EQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 222,135. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,354 shares at a rate of $66.23, taking the stock ownership to the 6,857 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CIO sold 3,325 for $66.28, making the entire transaction worth $220,381. This insider now owns 33,131 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +28.68 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Looking closely at Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.14. However, in the short run, Equity Residential’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.16. Second resistance stands at $63.79. The third major resistance level sits at $64.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.24.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

There are currently 378,603K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,735 M according to its annual income of 776,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 699,700 K and its income totaled 159,020 K.