Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) stock priced at $43.13, down -1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.56 and dropped to $42.58 before settling in for the closing price of $43.43. WTRG’s price has ranged from $38.50 to $52.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.70%. With a float of $261.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3211 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.70, operating margin of +32.09, and the pretax margin is +22.47.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Essential Utilities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 410,503. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,560 shares at a rate of $47.96, taking the stock ownership to the 26,972 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Essential Utilities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essential Utilities Inc., WTRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Essential Utilities Inc.’s (WTRG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.95. The third major resistance level sits at $44.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.41.

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.41 billion, the company has a total of 262,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,878 M while annual income is 431,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 434,620 K while its latest quarter income was 68,640 K.