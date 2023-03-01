Search
Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Sonos Inc. (SONO) to new highs

February 28, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $19.32, that was 0.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.72 and dropped to $19.32 before settling in for the closing price of $19.32. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $31.22.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 273,589. In this transaction CFO & CLO of this company sold 13,220 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 176,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 41,898 for $20.13, making the entire transaction worth $843,285. This insider now owns 294,583 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.4) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.05 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.66 in the near term. At $19.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.86.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 127,348K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.53 billion. As of now, sales total 1,752 M while income totals 67,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 672,580 K while its last quarter net income were 75,190 K.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) kicked off at the price of $464.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 28, 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) opened at $470.49, lower -1.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) soared 1.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) stock priced at $24.14, up 1.61% from the previous day...
Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.03 million

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $28.19, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the...
