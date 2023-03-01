Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) to new highs

On February 28, 2023, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) opened at $1.29, higher 7.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Price fluctuations for XERS have ranged from $0.97 to $2.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 115.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.95 million.

The firm has a total of 294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 2.68%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 29,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,528,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider bought 100,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $140,380. This insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., XERS], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 56.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5337. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2033.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

There are currently 135,531K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 184.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,590 K according to its annual income of -122,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,730 K and its income totaled -21,830 K.