Livent Corporation (LTHM) last year’s performance of 9.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Company News

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $23.99, up 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.37 and dropped to $23.40 before settling in for the closing price of $23.44. Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has traded in a range of $18.26-$36.38.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.90%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1109 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.95, operating margin of +41.69, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -60.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Livent Corporation, LTHM], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 32.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.86. The third major resistance level sits at $25.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.45.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.35 billion has total of 179,374K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 813,200 K in contrast with the sum of 273,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 219,400 K and last quarter income was 82,700 K.

