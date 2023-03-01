Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.0 million

February 28, 2023, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) trading session started at the price of $13.83, that was -0.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.08 and dropped to $13.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $13.88. A 52-week range for MWA has been $9.90 – $14.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.60%. With a float of $153.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.40 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.51.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

There are 156,264K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.18 billion. As of now, sales total 1,247 M while income totals 76,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,800 K while its last quarter net income were 22,500 K.