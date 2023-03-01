Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Amdocs Limited (DOX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.63%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $92.42, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.54 and dropped to $91.59 before settling in for the closing price of $92.61. Within the past 52 weeks, DOX’s price has moved between $76.79 and $97.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.50%. With a float of $120.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30288 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.21, operating margin of +15.17, and the pretax margin is +14.17.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amdocs Limited is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.23) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84 while generating a return on equity of 15.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.05% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Amdocs Limited (DOX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Looking closely at Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Amdocs Limited’s (DOX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.14. However, in the short run, Amdocs Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.24. Second resistance stands at $92.86. The third major resistance level sits at $93.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $90.34.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.18 billion based on 120,817K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,577 M and income totals 549,500 K. The company made 1,186 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 129,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

