Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) performance over the last week is recorded -3.55%

Analyst Insights

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.42. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.47 and dropped to $5.41 before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $4.38 and $8.82.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.90%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

The latest stats from [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.03 million was inferior to 6.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.50. The third major resistance level sits at $5.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.34.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.06 billion based on 192,775K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 228,430 K and income totals -229,930 K. The company made 77,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.

