No matter how cynical the overall market is Avnet Inc. (AVT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.58%

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.89, plunging -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.21 and dropped to $44.67 before settling in for the closing price of $45.34. Within the past 52 weeks, AVT’s price has moved between $35.45 and $50.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 259.80%. With a float of $90.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.20, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.43.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronics & Computer Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avnet Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,090,623. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 24,221 shares at a rate of $45.03, taking the stock ownership to the 30,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,221 for $43.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,063,738. This insider now owns 54,287 shares in total.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.85) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 259.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Avnet Inc. (AVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avnet Inc. (AVT)

The latest stats from [Avnet Inc., AVT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Avnet Inc.’s (AVT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.40. The third major resistance level sits at $45.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.98.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.10 billion based on 91,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,311 M and income totals 692,380 K. The company made 6,718 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 243,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.