No matter how cynical the overall market is, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) performance over the last week is recorded -0.84%

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) stock priced at $17.83, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.15 and dropped to $17.75 before settling in for the closing price of $17.83. BNL’s price has ranged from $14.98 to $22.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.90%. With a float of $182.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 53,000. In this transaction SVP – Asset Management of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $21.20, taking the stock ownership to the 54,262 shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Looking closely at Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.70. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.02. Second resistance stands at $18.28. The third major resistance level sits at $18.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.22.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.11 billion, the company has a total of 173,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 407,510 K while annual income is 122,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,140 K while its latest quarter income was 34,730 K.