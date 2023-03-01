Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.36%

Markets

February 28, 2023, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) trading session started at the price of $8.37, that was 0.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.465 and dropped to $8.35 before settling in for the closing price of $8.36. A 52-week range for CFFN has been $6.95 – $10.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 707 workers is very important to gauge.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 29,070. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $8.55, taking the stock ownership to the 42,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 2,500 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $19,800. This insider now owns 146,638 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

The latest stats from [Capitol Federal Financial Inc., CFFN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.52. The third major resistance level sits at $8.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.22.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are 136,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.14 billion. As of now, sales total 302,370 K while income totals 84,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,690 K while its last quarter net income were 16,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Weibo Corporation (WB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
On February 28, 2023, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) opened at $21.44, higher 0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

6.95% percent quarterly performance for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) stock priced at $49.43, down -1.38% from the previous day...
Read more

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is -2.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $64.88, down -6.34% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.