No matter how cynical the overall market is CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) performance over the last week is recorded 4.06%

On February 28, 2023, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) opened at $25.66, higher 0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.19 and dropped to $25.49 before settling in for the closing price of $25.48. Price fluctuations for CNO have ranged from $16.56 to $26.35 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.80% at the time writing. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.35 million.

In an organization with 3350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 109,000. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 4,188 shares at a rate of $26.03, taking the stock ownership to the 261,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 3,626 for $25.06, making the entire transaction worth $90,865. This insider now owns 265,659 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.80. However, in the short run, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.04. Second resistance stands at $26.47. The third major resistance level sits at $26.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.64.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

There are currently 114,403K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,577 M according to its annual income of 396,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 973,600 K and its income totaled 43,400 K.