No matter how cynical the overall market is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) performance over the last week is recorded -0.78%

Company News

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $126.54, down -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.13 and dropped to $126.43 before settling in for the closing price of $129.76. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has traded in a range of $63.45-$138.43.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.30%. With a float of $57.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 3,276,688. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 29,144 shares at a rate of $112.43, taking the stock ownership to the 48,260 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 1,000 for $120.57, making the entire transaction worth $120,571. This insider now owns 26,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $2.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.40% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

The latest stats from [DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., DKS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $131.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $133.43. The third major resistance level sits at $135.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.87 billion has total of 79,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,293 M in contrast with the sum of 1,520 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,959 M and last quarter income was 228,460 K.

