No matter how cynical the overall market is, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) performance over the last week is recorded -4.96%

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) stock priced at $31.15, up 2.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.115 and dropped to $31.15 before settling in for the closing price of $31.15. DOCN’s price has ranged from $23.38 to $63.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.40%. With a float of $68.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.56 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 3,662,942. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 106,419 shares at a rate of $34.42, taking the stock ownership to the 76,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 39,358 for $34.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,361,393. This insider now owns 227,349 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.05. The third major resistance level sits at $34.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.08.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.23 billion, the company has a total of 96,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 576,320 K while annual income is -24,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 163,000 K while its latest quarter income was -10,070 K.