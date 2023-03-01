No matter how cynical the overall market is Express Inc. (EXPR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.67%

On February 28, 2023, Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) opened at $1.03, lower -0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for EXPR have ranged from $0.80 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.90% at the time writing. With a float of $65.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.27 million.

In an organization with 10000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Express Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 25,000,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,434,783 shares at a rate of $4.60, taking the stock ownership to the 5,434,783 shares.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Express Inc. (EXPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Express Inc. (EXPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Express Inc.’s (EXPR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0621, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5886. However, in the short run, Express Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0433. Second resistance stands at $1.0667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9633.

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Key Stats

There are currently 68,307K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,870 M according to its annual income of -14,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 434,150 K and its income totaled -34,450 K.