No matter how cynical the overall market is, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) performance over the last week is recorded 3.66%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $119.12, up 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.07 and dropped to $118.77 before settling in for the closing price of $119.61. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $86.29-$329.50.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.80%. With a float of $59.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.03 million.

The firm has a total of 9160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 513,450. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $102.69, taking the stock ownership to the 585,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $97.27, making the entire transaction worth $194,550. This insider now owns 8,895 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.83) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Generac Holdings Inc., GNRC], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.93.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $121.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $123.58. The third major resistance level sits at $125.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $115.20.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.62 billion has total of 61,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,565 M in contrast with the sum of 399,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,049 M and last quarter income was 101,830 K.