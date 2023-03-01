No matter how cynical the overall market is, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.96%

February 28, 2023, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) trading session started at the price of $16.59, that was -0.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.72 and dropped to $16.53 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. A 52-week range for TWO has been $12.12 – $22.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.90%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 105 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.15, operating margin of +197.23, and the pretax margin is +109.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 125,877. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,408 shares at a rate of $16.99, taking the stock ownership to the 178,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,540 for $16.97, making the entire transaction worth $43,106. This insider now owns 97,866 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +81.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.68 in the near term. At $16.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.30.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

There are 86,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.62 billion. As of now, sales total 295,540 K while income totals 220,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 99,300 K while its last quarter net income were -270,220 K.