No matter how cynical the overall market is UGI Corporation (UGI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.41%

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $37.52, down -1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.855 and dropped to $37.205 before settling in for the closing price of $37.70. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has traded in a range of $31.19-$44.54.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 495,210. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,750 shares at a rate of $38.84, taking the stock ownership to the 465,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 75,000 for $35.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,648,250. This insider now owns 61,109 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UGI Corporation’s (UGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.65 in the near term. At $38.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.36.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.87 billion has total of 209,557K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,106 M in contrast with the sum of 1,073 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,759 M and last quarter income was -954,000 K.