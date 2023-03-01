Now that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 28, 2023, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) opened at $1.45, higher 2.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5199 and dropped to $1.435 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for BKKT have ranged from $1.13 to $7.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -701.20% at the time writing. With a float of $62.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 579 workers is very important to gauge.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 30,344. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 20,511 shares at a rate of $1.48, taking the stock ownership to the 442,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Sales & Mktg Officer sold 4,382 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $6,487. This insider now owns 258,268 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$5.99. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

The latest stats from [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 3.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5826, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1957. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5083. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5565. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5932. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3385.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are currently 264,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 407.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,440 K according to its annual income of -183,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,860 K and its income totaled -468,130 K.