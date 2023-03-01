Now that National Fuel Gas Company’s volume has hit 0.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.75, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.47 and dropped to $57.27 before settling in for the closing price of $57.78. Within the past 52 weeks, NFG’s price has moved between $56.21 and $75.97.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.90%. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.58 million.

In an organization with 2132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.19, operating margin of +54.89, and the pretax margin is +22.25.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Fuel Gas Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 97,306. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 42,555 for $69.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,976,743. This insider now owns 311,900 shares in total.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.45 while generating a return on equity of 29.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Trading Performance Indicators

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, National Fuel Gas Company’s (NFG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.68. However, in the short run, National Fuel Gas Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.08. Second resistance stands at $58.87. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.68.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.23 billion based on 91,795K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,186 M and income totals 566,020 K. The company made 658,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 169,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.