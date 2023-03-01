Now that Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 0.95 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $12.35, down -1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.55 and dropped to $12.12 before settling in for the closing price of $12.30. Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has traded in a range of $9.65-$21.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -106.10%. With a float of $91.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.00 million.

In an organization with 9300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.24. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.43. Second resistance stands at $12.70. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.57.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.31 billion has total of 113,565K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,413 M in contrast with the sum of 62,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,357 M and last quarter income was -26,000 K.