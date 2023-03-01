NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) last year’s performance of 1.69% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 28, 2023, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) opened at $15.91, lower -1.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.02 and dropped to $15.58 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. Price fluctuations for NS have ranged from $12.80 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 3.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 136.40% at the time writing. With a float of $98.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1167 employees.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NuStar Energy L.P. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,744,279. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,299 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 10,014,333 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Looking closely at NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.49. However, in the short run, NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.89. Second resistance stands at $16.18. The third major resistance level sits at $16.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.01.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Key Stats

There are currently 110,904K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,683 M according to its annual income of 222,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 429,960 K and its income totaled 91,600 K.