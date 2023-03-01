Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) volume exceeds 0.65 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.35, plunging -0.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.39 and dropped to $20.075 before settling in for the closing price of $20.34. Within the past 52 weeks, OCSL’s price has moved between $17.25 and $22.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.80%. With a float of $72.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.08 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 33.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 13,407. In this transaction President of this company bought 680 shares at a rate of $19.72, taking the stock ownership to the 37,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Director bought 3,800 for $6.96, making the entire transaction worth $26,448. This insider now owns 23,000 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 15.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 64.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.45 in the near term. At $20.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.82.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 billion based on 77,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,520 K and income totals 29,220 K. The company made 79,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.