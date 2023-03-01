OC (Owens Corning) dropped -0.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 28, 2023, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) trading session started at the price of $97.68, that was -0.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.91 and dropped to $97.641 before settling in for the closing price of $98.07. A 52-week range for OC has been $72.97 – $105.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.10%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.76, operating margin of +18.52, and the pretax margin is +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens Corning stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 238,576. In this transaction EVP, Chief R&D Officer of this company sold 2,294 shares at a rate of $104.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s President, Insulation sold 323 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $32,300. This insider now owns 31,159 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.19) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.02% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens Corning (OC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Looking closely at Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.91. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.59. Second resistance stands at $99.38. The third major resistance level sits at $99.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are 90,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.90 billion. As of now, sales total 9,761 M while income totals 1,241 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,285 M while its last quarter net income were 124,000 K.