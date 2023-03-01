ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.08% last month.

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) stock priced at $77.51, down -0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.73 and dropped to $76.82 before settling in for the closing price of $77.73. ON’s price has ranged from $44.76 to $87.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.80%. With a float of $430.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.30 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.99, operating margin of +33.36, and the pretax margin is +28.37.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 320,000. In this transaction EVP & GM, PSG of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 209,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,111 for $68.01, making the entire transaction worth $143,569. This insider now owns 22,931 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.85 while generating a return on equity of 35.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.47% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.15 million. That was better than the volume of 7.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 68.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.72. However, in the short run, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.49. Second resistance stands at $79.56. The third major resistance level sits at $80.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.74. The third support level lies at $74.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.36 billion, the company has a total of 431,968K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,326 M while annual income is 1,902 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,104 M while its latest quarter income was 604,300 K.