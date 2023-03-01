Search
Shaun Noe
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

Company News

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $350.65, up 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $354.44 and dropped to $348.97 before settling in for the closing price of $350.48. Over the past 52 weeks, PH has traded in a range of $230.44-$361.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55090 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 13,434,498. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 38,098 shares at a rate of $352.63, taking the stock ownership to the 229,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. sold 430 for $351.70, making the entire transaction worth $151,231. This insider now owns 507 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.46) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.68, a number that is poised to hit 4.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Looking closely at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.88.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 91.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $320.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $285.27. However, in the short run, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $354.54. Second resistance stands at $357.22. The third major resistance level sits at $360.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $349.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $346.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $343.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.26 billion has total of 128,266K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,862 M in contrast with the sum of 1,316 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,675 M and last quarter income was 395,240 K.

