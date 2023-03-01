Search
Sana Meer
Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) kicked off at the price of $97.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 28, 2023, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) trading session started at the price of $97.69, that was -0.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.04 and dropped to $96.54 before settling in for the closing price of $98.17. A 52-week range for PM has been $82.85 – $109.81.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 2.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Philip Morris International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 8,028,000. In this transaction Exec. Chairman of the Board of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $100.35, taking the stock ownership to the 1,007,048 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 45,000 for $100.64, making the entire transaction worth $4,528,800. This insider now owns 380,213 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.24) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.26 million, its volume of 4.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.05 in the near term. At $98.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.05.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

There are 1,550,233K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 152.75 billion. As of now, sales total 31,762 M while income totals 9,048 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,152 M while its last quarter net income were 2,397 M.

Can Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) drop of -3.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.25, plunging -0.66% from the previous...
Read more

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) plunged -17.21 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
On February 28, 2023, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) opened at $8.01, lower -17.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.69 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $88.10, up 0.68% from the...
Read more

