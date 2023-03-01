Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.36% last month.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $27.00, up 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.13 and dropped to $26.52 before settling in for the closing price of $26.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has traded in a range of $17.99-$44.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -701.50%. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 810 employees.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 2,809,000. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $28.09, taking the stock ownership to the 97,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 18,153 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $508,284. This insider now owns 5,772,471 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 578.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.25 in the near term. At $27.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.27. The third support level lies at $26.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.18 billion has total of 114,299K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 966,220 K in contrast with the sum of -188,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 342,900 K and last quarter income was 1,620 K.