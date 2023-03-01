Proterra Inc. (PTRA) posted a -2.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Search
Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $4.20, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.265 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has traded in a range of $3.47-$9.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -112.80%. With a float of $220.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

The firm has a total of 870 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 46,638. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,574 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 220,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s CEO and President sold 22,534 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $112,918. This insider now owns 355,272 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proterra Inc., PTRA], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.01.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 993.13 million has total of 225,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 242,860 K in contrast with the sum of -250,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,220 K and last quarter income was -65,060 K.

$767.40K in average volume shows that Portland General Electric Company (POR) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On February 28, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) opened at $47.99, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Recent developments with Royal Bank of Canada (RY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.82 cents.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stock priced at $101.37, down -0.20% from the...
Read more

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 289,000 K

Steve Mayer -
Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.45, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading...
Read more

