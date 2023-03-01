Search
Steve Mayer
Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 184,480 K

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) stock priced at $46.82, up 0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.03 and dropped to $46.82 before settling in for the closing price of $47.11. RPD’s price has ranged from $26.49 to $118.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.70%. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

In an organization with 2353 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.20, operating margin of -16.28, and the pretax margin is -17.85.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,520,158. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,620 shares at a rate of $36.52, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $36.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,526,432. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rapid7 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 71.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.88. However, in the short run, Rapid7 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.95. Second resistance stands at $48.59. The third major resistance level sits at $49.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.53.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.83 billion, the company has a total of 59,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 685,080 K while annual income is -124,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,480 K while its latest quarter income was -11,390 K.

