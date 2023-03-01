Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Innoviva Inc. (INVA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.55 cents.

Analyst Insights

On February 28, 2023, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) opened at $11.99, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.175 and dropped to $11.95 before settling in for the closing price of $11.99. Price fluctuations for INVA have ranged from $11.56 to $20.71 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 24.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $69.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.73 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.59, operating margin of +93.27, and the pretax margin is +109.76.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 16,717,391. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 7,598,814 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,270,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 11,671,662 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $25,677,656. This insider now owns 21,671,662 shares in total.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.24) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +65.53 while generating a return on equity of 55.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.34% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innoviva Inc. (INVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Innoviva Inc.’s (INVA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.60. However, in the short run, Innoviva Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.18. Second resistance stands at $12.29. The third major resistance level sits at $12.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.84. The third support level lies at $11.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Key Stats

There are currently 69,783K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 852.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 391,870 K according to its annual income of 265,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,260 K and its income totaled 265,520 K.

Newsletter

 

$2.64M in average volume shows that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
February 28, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) trading session started at the price of $59.98, that was 3.52% jump from the session before....
Read more

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) posted a -3.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock priced at $60.85, up 1.00% from the previous...
Read more

RPT Realty (RPT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 51,550 K

Steve Mayer -
RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $10.61, up 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

