Recent developments with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.83 cents.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.57, plunging -2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.79 and dropped to $14.27 before settling in for the closing price of $14.68. Within the past 52 weeks, PEB’s price has moved between $12.54 and $26.14.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.10%. With a float of $125.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.25, operating margin of +7.10, and the pretax margin is -6.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 58,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $14.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 5,200 for $14.83, making the entire transaction worth $77,116. This insider now owns 19,953 shares in total.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -6.27 while generating a return on equity of -2.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.62 in the near term. At $14.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. The third support level lies at $13.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.81 billion based on 125,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,392 M and income totals -87,170 K. The company made 319,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.

