Recent developments with Royal Bank of Canada (RY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.82 cents.

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stock priced at $101.37, down -0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.125 and dropped to $100.95 before settling in for the closing price of $101.68. RY’s price has ranged from $83.63 to $114.55 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.00%. With a float of $1.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.39 billion.

In an organization with 91427 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Bank of Canada is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.77% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Bank of Canada’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.08. However, in the short run, Royal Bank of Canada’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $102.09. Second resistance stands at $102.69. The third major resistance level sits at $103.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.34. The third support level lies at $99.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.84 billion, the company has a total of 1,385,789K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,076 M while annual income is 12,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,083 M while its latest quarter income was 2,904 M.