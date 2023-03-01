Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) last year’s performance of -27.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

February 28, 2023, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) trading session started at the price of $7.56, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.675 and dropped to $7.53 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. A 52-week range for RWT has been $5.51 – $11.03.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.30%. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 298 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.89, operating margin of +52.70, and the pretax margin is -25.52.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redwood Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -22.75 while generating a return on equity of -13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Looking closely at Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.70. However, in the short run, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.68. Second resistance stands at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.39.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are 113,350K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 879.41 million. As of now, sales total 708,000 K while income totals -164,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 173,000 K while its last quarter net income were -45,000 K.