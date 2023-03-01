RELX PLC (RELX) is expecting 7.83% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) stock priced at $30.17, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.4265 and dropped to $30.115 before settling in for the closing price of $30.57. RELX’s price has ranged from $23.39 to $32.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.91 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34629 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

RELX PLC (RELX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of RELX PLC is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

RELX PLC (RELX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RELX PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02

Technical Analysis of RELX PLC (RELX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, RELX PLC’s (RELX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.44 in the near term. At $30.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.82.

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 58.56 billion, the company has a total of 1,911,207K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,579 M while annual income is 2,021 M.