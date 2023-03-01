Search
Steve Mayer
Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 29,390 K

Markets

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $28.14, up 9.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.14 and dropped to $26.06 before settling in for the closing price of $24.37. Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has traded in a range of $14.08-$31.37.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.80%. With a float of $87.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.79 million.

In an organization with 239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 27,986. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,220 shares at a rate of $22.94, taking the stock ownership to the 287,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s insider sold 1,220 for $22.94, making the entire transaction worth $27,985. This insider now owns 61,292 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.84) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.73. However, in the short run, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.91. Second resistance stands at $29.07. The third major resistance level sits at $29.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.75.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.38 billion has total of 88,791K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,390 K in contrast with the sum of -187,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,360 K and last quarter income was -73,330 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

