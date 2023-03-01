RS (Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.) climbed 1.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 28, 2023, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) trading session started at the price of $245.29, that was 1.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $250.09 and dropped to $242.55 before settling in for the closing price of $244.86. A 52-week range for RS has been $160.29 – $250.97.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 288.40%. With a float of $58.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.05 million.

The firm has a total of 13700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.43, operating margin of +14.72, and the pretax margin is +14.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 4,918,417. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $245.92, taking the stock ownership to the 55,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $243.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,863,988. This insider now owns 75,333 shares in total.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.19) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +10.81 while generating a return on equity of 27.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.81, a number that is poised to hit 5.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., RS], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.34.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $220.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $196.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $251.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $254.37. The third major resistance level sits at $258.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $236.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Key Stats

There are 58,691K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.45 billion. As of now, sales total 17,025 M while income totals 1,840 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,611 M while its last quarter net income were 350,500 K.