Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) volume exceeds 0.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) stock priced at $19.00. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.08 and dropped to $18.82 before settling in for the closing price of $19.00. TSLX’s price has ranged from $15.95 to $23.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.00%. With a float of $78.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.39 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.23, operating margin of +50.42, and the pretax margin is +34.36.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 45.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 9,622. In this transaction Chief Compliance Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $19.25, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Vice President bought 10,000 for $19.04, making the entire transaction worth $190,379. This insider now owns 36,500 shares in total.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 0.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s (TSLX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.11 in the near term. At $19.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.55 billion, the company has a total of 81,389K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 309,310 K while annual income is 166,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 100,150 K while its latest quarter income was 52,610 K.