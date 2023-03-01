Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) stock priced at $18.98, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.09 and dropped to $18.26 before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. SKM’s price has ranged from $18.32 to $28.10 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34847 workers is very important to gauge.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

The latest stats from [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.62. The third major resistance level sits at $20.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.67.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.58 billion, the company has a total of 441,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,178 M while annual income is 2,167 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,040 M while its latest quarter income was 164,240 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) volume exceeds 0.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On February 28, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) opened at $1.80, higher 7.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) 20 Days SMA touches -4.88%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $25.95, down -0.84% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Can Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) drop of -0.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.14, soaring 0.40% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.