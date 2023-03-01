SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) stock priced at $18.98, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.09 and dropped to $18.26 before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. SKM’s price has ranged from $18.32 to $28.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 34847 workers is very important to gauge.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +5.48 while generating a return on equity of 8.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

The latest stats from [SK Telecom Co.Ltd, SKM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.62. The third major resistance level sits at $20.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.67.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.58 billion, the company has a total of 441,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,178 M while annual income is 2,167 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,040 M while its latest quarter income was 164,240 K.