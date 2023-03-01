Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) 20 Days SMA touches 10.69%: The odds favor the bear

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.188, soaring 9.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2171 and dropped to $0.188 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, SMFL’s price has moved between $0.17 and $1.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -156.30%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 114 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.16, operating margin of -58.09, and the pretax margin is -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 298,377. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,161,000 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,229,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,161,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $298,377. This insider now owns 5,229,000 shares in total.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2144, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4061. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2207 in the near term. At $0.2335, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1916, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1753. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1625.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.99 million based on 38,891K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,020 K and income totals -7,770 K. The company made 5,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.