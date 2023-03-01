STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) kicked off at the price of $55.39: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 28, 2023, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) trading session started at the price of $56.08, that was -1.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.585 and dropped to $55.05 before settling in for the closing price of $56.25. A 52-week range for STAA has been $46.35 – $112.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.40%. With a float of $47.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 882 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.55, operating margin of +15.40, and the pretax margin is +16.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward STAAR Surgical Company stocks. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 1,873,431. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 39,090 shares at a rate of $47.93, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100,000 for $46.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,697,610. This insider now owns 8,743,992 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.63 while generating a return on equity of 13.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 55.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 158.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Looking closely at STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.47.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.41. However, in the short run, STAAR Surgical Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.30. Second resistance stands at $57.21. The third major resistance level sits at $57.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.23.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

There are 48,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.79 billion. As of now, sales total 284,390 K while income totals 38,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 64,040 K while its last quarter net income were 6,100 K.