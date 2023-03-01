Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) kicked off at the price of $17.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Company News

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) stock priced at $16.81, up 4.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.55 and dropped to $16.62 before settling in for the closing price of $16.59. NOVA’s price has ranged from $12.47 to $31.47 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 48.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.40%. With a float of $105.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1170 employees.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 8,939. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 327 shares at a rate of $27.34, taking the stock ownership to the 2,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s insider sold 150,000 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $4,506,645. This insider now owns 301,142 shares in total.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Looking closely at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s (NOVA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.97. However, in the short run, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.74. Second resistance stands at $18.11. The third major resistance level sits at $18.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.88.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.11 billion, the company has a total of 114,910K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,750 K while annual income is -138,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,360 K while its latest quarter income was -62,050 K.

