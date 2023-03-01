T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,680 K

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock priced at $0.60, up 5.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.631 and dropped to $0.584 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. TTOO’s price has ranged from $0.54 to $29.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 47.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.60%. With a float of $7.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.21, operating margin of -153.16, and the pretax margin is -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of T2 Biosystems Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 2,317. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,292 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 2,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer bought 12,952 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $6,476. This insider now owns 181,945 shares in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.95 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -175.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s (TTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6396. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6360 in the near term. At $0.6570, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6830. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5890, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5630. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5420.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.42 million, the company has a total of 7,051K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,060 K while annual income is -49,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,680 K while its latest quarter income was -17,380 K.