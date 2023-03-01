Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 801,220 K

On February 28, 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) opened at $35.73, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.09 and dropped to $35.27 before settling in for the closing price of $35.87. Price fluctuations for TNDM have ranged from $33.51 to $123.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 49.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -709.60% at the time writing. With a float of $62.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2600 workers is very important to gauge.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 402,500. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 for $40.32, making the entire transaction worth $604,800. This insider now owns 3,029 shares in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

The latest stats from [Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., TNDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was superior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (TNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.56. The third major resistance level sits at $37.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 64,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 801,220 K according to its annual income of -94,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,500 K and its income totaled -15,850 K.