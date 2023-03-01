The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is expecting 17.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $34.52, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.9996 and dropped to $34.235 before settling in for the closing price of $34.50. Over the past 52 weeks, CG has traded in a range of $24.59-$50.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.20%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.96) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.77% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.08 million, its volume of 3.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.32.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.58 billion has total of 364,219K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,439 M in contrast with the sum of 1,225 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 719,400 K and last quarter income was 127,200 K.