Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) last year’s performance of -3.38% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) stock priced at $23.41, down -1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.6759 and dropped to $23.105 before settling in for the closing price of $23.46. MODG’s price has ranged from $16.80 to $25.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 29.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 235.10%. With a float of $152.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.34, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 150,005. In this transaction SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 6,438 shares at a rate of $23.30, taking the stock ownership to the 56,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 10,000 for $21.64, making the entire transaction worth $216,422. This insider now owns 56,705 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.54 in the near term. At $23.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.35 billion, the company has a total of 184,848K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,996 M while annual income is 157,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 851,300 K while its latest quarter income was -72,700 K.