Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $235.04, plunging -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $236.13 and dropped to $233.13 before settling in for the closing price of $234.43. Within the past 52 weeks, TSCO’s price has moved between $166.49 and $241.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 13.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.00%. With a float of $109.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +9.89.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 403,867. In this transaction EVP Chief HR Officer of this company sold 1,700 shares at a rate of $237.57, taking the stock ownership to the 8,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s SVP General Counsel sold 2,325 for $239.06, making the entire transaction worth $555,811. This insider now owns 1,787 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.35) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 53.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.11% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.1 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.67.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $224.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $206.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $235.22 in the near term. At $237.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $238.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $232.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $229.22.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.04 billion based on 110,073K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,205 M and income totals 1,089 M. The company made 4,006 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 270,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.